Malik leads Pak seniors tennis team to Thailand for ITF Masters Challenge

LAHORE-Rashid Malik, one of Pakistan’s top senior tennis players, is set to lead the national seniors team in the upcoming ITF Masters events in Thailand. The team, which includes former Davis Cupper Hameed ul Haq from Islamabad and promising senior player Waqar Nisar from Lahore Gymkhana, departed for Thailand on Thursday night. The players are gearing up to participate in two consecutive tournaments, the Assetwise ITF Masters Championship MT700 and the Greta Sport Club ITF Master 3 MT400, scheduled to take place in Pattaya, Thailand, this month.

While Rashid Malik has already clinched several ITF seniors titles in India and Thailand, these tournaments, offering 700 points, serve as a crucial step towards the World Championship next year in Turkey and Mexico. Malik expressed his ambitions, stating, “My preparations are good, and I want to win international laurels for my country. Unfortunately, we couldn’t secure the NOC for the India ITF Circuit last month, but I am hopeful to perform well in these two tournaments in Pattaya, Thailand.”

Despite grappling with a lingering groin injury, Malik remains confident about his performance, emphasizing his eagerness to excel not only in the prestigious event in Thailand but also to make a mark in the upcoming world championship in Turkey and Mexico. Malik shared his determination, saying, “I am featuring in the ITF Seniors event with the aim of exhibiting my prowess in the World Championship next year in Turkey and Mexico.”

Both Hameed and Waqar echoed Malik’s optimism, expressing their hopes to excel in the back-to-back championships in Pattaya, Thailand. They have diligently prepared for these events and are eager to give their best to produce fruitful results.