Minister pledges prosperity for Waziristan

Peshawar - Dr. Aamer Abdullah, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for merged tribal districts’ Affairs, Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, visited the tribal district of South Waziristan Lower on Thursday. He attended a significant jirga comprising tribal elders, elected representatives, and youth at the district headquarters in Wana.

The jirga was attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nasir Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kashmir Khan, District Police Officer (DPO) Farmanullah Wardag, and heads of all line departments. Additionally, officials from the district administration and police department provided a comprehensive briefing to the provincial minister. They highlighted the status of development projects, the pace of work, government initiatives, administrative efforts to address public issues, and the law and order situation in South Waziristan Lower district.

Throughout his day-long visit, the caretaker minister engaged with local dignitaries and the youth, actively seeking insight into the challenges faced by the inhabitants at the grassroots level. Upon arriving at the district headquarters, he received a warm welcome from the local administration and elders.

Addressing the grand jirga, Dr Amer Abdullah expressed gratitude for the exceptional hospitality of the tribal people.

He reiterated that the development and prosperity of Waziristan rank among the top priorities of the provincial government. He emphasized his visits to all tribal districts to assess and prioritize their issues.

He assured the audience of the government’s commitment to utilizing all available resources for significant improvements in the healthcare and education sectors. He emphasized a zero-tolerance policy toward negligence in these critical areas.

Dr. Aamer highlighted the government’s commitment to eliminating ghost schools and non-functional health facilities through a comprehensive survey. He stressed the need for enhancing the agriculture sector in Lower South Waziristan, mentioning that a survey of small dams had been conducted and a feasibility report was underway.

He assured the jirga of plans to establish vocational centres at every tehsil level in the district.