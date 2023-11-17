Mirpurkhas Police raid alcohol vendors

MIRPURKHAS - Following the directives of SSP Mirpurkhas Adil Memon, the anti-drug spe­cial squad and SHO Tando Jan Muhammad carried out several raids on the booze vendors. SHO Tando John Muhammad Qadir Bakush Bherani and the special team searched for Tando Jann Muhammad on Digri Road, where they appre­hended the accused, Misri Halepoto. However, Nathu, also known as Pappu, was able to flee capture. Police during the raid collected 60 beer cans and 552 whiskey pints valued at Rs 3 lakhs. The Tando Jan Muhammad police station in this city registered case No. 92/2023 against the accused under Section 3/4 on Thursday.