Friday, November 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Mirpurkhas Police raid alcohol vendors

Agencies
November 17, 2023
Regional, Karachi

MIRPURKHAS - Following the directives of SSP Mirpurkhas Adil Memon, the anti-drug spe­cial squad and SHO Tando Jan Muhammad carried out several raids on the booze vendors. SHO Tando John Muhammad Qadir Bakush Bherani and the special team searched for Tando Jann Muhammad on Digri Road, where they appre­hended the accused, Misri Halepoto. However, Nathu, also known as Pappu, was able to flee capture. Police during the raid collected 60 beer cans and 552 whiskey pints valued at Rs 3 lakhs. The Tando Jan Muhammad police station in this city registered case No. 92/2023 against the accused under Section 3/4 on Thursday. 

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1700109292.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023