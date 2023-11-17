Musk agrees with antisemitic X post that claims Jews ‘push hatred’ against White people

NEW YORK - Agreeing with an antisemitic post on his social media platform X, Elon Musk endorsed the claim that Jewish communities push “hatred against Whites.” An X post Thursday afternoon said: “Jewish communties have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.” The post also referenced “hordes of minorities” flooding Western countries, a popular antisemitic conspiracy theory. In response, Musk said: “You have said the actual truth.” The antisemitic conspiracy theory that Jews want to bring undocumented minority populations into Western countries to reduce White majorities in those nations has been espoused by online hate groups and echoed by Robert Bowers, the convicted killer of 11 worshipers at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018. It was the deadliest attack against Jews in American history. Musk, in subsequent posts, said he does not believe hatred of White people extends “to all Jewish communities.” But he said the Anti- Defamation League “unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite the majority of the West supporting the Jewish people and Israel. This is because they cannot, by their own tenets, criticize the minority groups who are their primary threat.” It’s unclear what Musk was referring to. Antisemitic incidents in the United States reached a record high in 2022, according to the ADL. Although the ADL said the increase in antisemitism isn’t because of a single group, the organization noted that antisemitic activity coordinated by White supremacist groups doubled last year, according to a March audit.