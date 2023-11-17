Nael stuns top seed to reach ITF World Junior Tennis C’ship final

LAHORE - Fourth seed Nael Ahmed Qureshi of Pakistan stunned top seed Tadpong Kamonpanyakorn of Thailand in the semifinal of the ITF Pakistan J30 World Junior Tennis Championships-II 2023 at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Thursday. Nael Qureshi, a talented student of Ace Tennis Academy, won the thrilling semifinal after defeating Thailand’s Kamonpanyakorn Thadapong 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 to set final clash with Japan’s Yoshito Oda, who beat Zaidh Zehar (SRI) 6-1, 6-2. In the girls singles semifinals, Sajidda Razick (SRI) beat Anastasia Melnikova (RUS) 6-2, 6-2 while Victoria Sedova (RUS) beat Bahar Kilic (TUR) 6-1, 6-2. In the boys doubles semifinals, Toki Adachi/Yoshito ODA beat Aahil Kalil/Zaidh Zihar 6-1, 7-6(4); Thanathip Poti/K Thadapong beat Salar Khan/Hamza Aasim 2-6, 6-4(10-4). In the girls double semifinals, Victoria Sedova/Anastasia Melnikova beat Fatima Raja/Zainab Raja 6-0, 6-0 and Bihar Kilic/Saajida Razick beat Venuli Senari/Srimuk beat 6-1, 6-1. The finals will take place today (Friday).