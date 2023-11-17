Nation won’t accept Selection Plus come what may: Qaiser

Former NA speaker says Nawaz has been declared as next PM by some quarters months before general elections.

ISLAMABAD - Incarcerated PTI senior leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday said that the nation wouldn’t accept the ‘selection plus’ as PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has already been declared as next prime minister by some quarters, months before the general elections.

He said that “the reign of terror had been unleashed” on the PTI leaders and workers, saying that they could not be petrified and terrified by implicating them in false and politically motivated cases and subjecting them to reprisal actions. In a statement issued by the PTI Central Media Department, the senior PTI leader made it clear that the nation would not accept the ‘Selection Plus’ come what may. Hence, it would be better to let political parties be provided with a level playing field so as people could choose the leader of their choice freely, he said. “Nawaz Sharif had already been declared as next prime minister, so who would recognize such a premier, he asked.

He vowed that they would continue their just struggle for the supremacy of the constituency and upholding rule of law in the country despite all odds. Qaiser lamented that the PTI was being subjected to retaliatory actions and coercive measures in order to scare its leaders and supporters. He asserted that they would not back down from their just struggle of making Pakistan a truly independent state.

He cast doubts on the caretaker government’s intention to hold free, fair and transparent elections in the country. The PTI senior leader questioned whether the caretaker government wanted to give a level playing field to all the political parties ahead of the general elections in the country. Former NA speaker alleged that the entire world was watching that this was not a free and fair election rather it was a ‘Selection Plus’, which no one would accept. He demanded that PTI should be provided a level playing field, as they were not afraid of the cases, which they would face in the court of law. The PTI senior leader urged that an atmosphere of free, fair and transparent elections should be created and the decision of electing their leader should be left to the people of the country. “Have some mercy on this country and the nation, as we are all Pakistanis and want to work for the betterment and progress of the country,” Qaiser added. He went on to say that the role played by PTI Chairman Imran Khan to give a respectable position to Pakistan in the comity of nations was not hidden from anyone.