NDMA showcases pre-disaster preparedness plan, recommendations

QUETTA - Syndicates at NDMA’s Provincial Level Simulation Exercise (SimEx) , here on Thursday showcased their pre-disaster preparedness plans, shared recommendations and coordination strategies with various government and humanitarian stakeholders. The Multi Hazards SimEx, covers a range of topics to enhance the disaster management cycle including components of gender and child protection. The purpose of conducting multi-hazards mock exercises was to enhance the preparedness and response capabilities of Balochistan’s disaster management agencies to deal with emergency like situation. As part of proactive approach, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has organized a three-day Simulation Exercises. The syndicates also emphasized the need for effective coordination and cooperation among all stakeholders involved in disaster management and relief activities. The participants applied the learned concepts to respond to simulated disasters at local and national levels. Six syndicates participated in the mock exercise including representatives from Provincial Disaster Management Authority Balochistan, District Disaster Management Authorities, Armed Forces and NGOs. Mock drills on preparedness and response based on various scenarios such as cyclones, forest fires, floods and earthquakes were conducted in the exercise. NDMA conducted first SimEx at national level was held in March, 2023 in Islamabad. To examine technical driven probabilistic recurrence of floods, forest fires, earthquake, coastal emergencies in Balochistan, the exercise would enabled the provincial departments and local administrations for preparing plan at all tier. Emergency responders, including NDMA, PDMA Balochistan, Armed Forces, UN organizations, NGOs and Representatives of other coordinating departments participated in the scenario-based table top SimEx.

Balochista n govt to stre ngthen hea lth depart - ment: Amir Muhammad

Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Health Dr Amir Muhammad Jogezai on Thursday said that the government was taking efforts to strengthen the health department with the help of verticals program in rural areas. In a statement issued here, he said the department has bring improvements in all the hospitals and the problems would be resolved gradually by utilizing the resources available in the health sector in the right direction. He said it is our duty to provide to provide the best medical facilities to the poor patents and fulfill the expectations of the people by improving the medical facilities. Amir Muhammad Jogezai said that efforts would be taken to ensure medical facilities to every individual without any delay. “People come to public hospitals with hopes of better treatment, if people return hopeless and disappointed, we have no right to sit on our seats.” He said that any negligence in assigned responsibilities would not be tolerated as health workers were the public servants. He directed the staff of Health Department to provide better and quality medical facilities to the masses and no interruption in public service is acceptable. The provision of medical facilities in hospitals is being regularly monitored and continuity of reforms is necessary to provide better medical facilities to the people.