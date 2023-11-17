Nisar Usmani Award conferred upon A. Majeed Gill

BAHAWALPUR - Veteran Journalist and Ex-President, Bahawalpur Union of Journalists (BhUJ), A. Majeed Gill was conferred upon the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists’ (PFUJ) Nisar Usmani Award in a ceremony held here on Thursday. According to a press release issued here, the ceremony was held at Bahawalpur Press Club (Registered) premises. It is recalled here that the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists had elected a veteran journalist and senior associate of Minhaj Barna for Nisar Usmani Award. Earlier, the award was planned to be presented to A. Majeed Gill at the meeting of the Federal Executive Committee (FEC) of PFUJ which was recently held in Abbotabad.

Due to ailment, A. Majeed Gill could not proceed to Abbotabad and later, it was planned to present the award to him in Bahawalpur. Prominent personalities, intellectuals and senior journalist leaders attended the ceremony that was organized by Bahawalpur Union of Journalists (BhUJ). Speaking at the ceremony, a senior leader of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Member of the Federal Executive Committee of PFUJ, Muhammad Amin Abbasi paid rich tributes to veteran journalist, A. Majeed Gill. “A. Majeed Gill is an institute for students of journalism and model for journalists’ community due to his decades’ long journalistic career,” he said.

Chairman, Media Studies Department, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), Prof-Dr. Muhammad Shehzad Rana also paid rich tributes to A. Majeed Gill said he remained a student of Mr. Gill. “It is an honour for me that veteran journalist, A. Majeed Gill taught us the subject of journalism at Islamia University Bahawalpur”.