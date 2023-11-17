Non-bailable warrant issued for Aamina Sheikh's husband Omar Farooqui

In a significant turn of events, a non-bailable warrant has been issued against Omar Farooqui, the spouse of renowned actress Aamina Sheikh. This development transpired at the Senior Special Magistrate court in Bani Gala Police Station, Islamabad, under the jurisdiction of Sardar Mohammed Asif.



Presiding over the case, Sardar Mohammed Asif has mandated the Station House Officer (SHO) of Bani Gala Police Station to promptly apprehend Omar Farooqui. Mr. Farooqui is directed to appear before the honorable court on November 20, 2023. The issuance of this warrant follows a series of legal proceedings, prompting the court to take this decisive step against Mr. Farooqui.



The specifics surrounding the warrant and the nature of the case are currently undisclosed, heightening the intrigue surrounding this legal development. Nevertheless, the court's decision to issue a non-bailable warrant underscores the gravity of the situation and the urgency for Mr. Farooqui to comply with the court's directives.



As the public awaits further information, the events surrounding this case are poised to provide insight into the complexities of the situation.



It is worth noting that Aamina Sheikh, after divorcing her first husband (Mohib Mirza) in 2019, entered into matrimony with Omar Farooqui. Aamina Sheikh currently has custody of her daughter from her previous marriage.