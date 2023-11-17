Pak progress possible if all stakeholders unite: Alvi

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has said Pakistan could achieve political stability provided its politicians, executive and the establishment make a joint commitment to address the issues. He, in an interview with Voice of America (VOA) yesterday, was responding to a question if the upcoming general polls would bring political stability in the country. President Alvi expressed the confidence that the result of the polls as an outcome of the public opinion would lead to an environment ensuring stability and prosperity of the country.

Dismissing doubts about delay of general elections, he said the judiciary, executive and politicians held unanimity on holding general elections on the announced date of February 8. He maintained that the provision of level-playing field to all political parties was the mutual responsibility of the government and the Election Commission of Pakistan. “The government has already given assurance about providing level-playing field to all parties,” he said, adding that the nation had full trust in the government’s commitment in that regard.

The president said that through his letter, he invoked the government’s attention towards the apprehensions of PTI. To a query, he said the Constitution did not allow the President to take a ‘practical’ action to ensure the transparency of an election. “The President has no other way but to bring such issues to the notice of the government,” he said.

He said though the office of the President did not have an administrative authority, however, the points raised by it held a significant value. “There can be many expectations [from me to act in a particular way], but I will not take any unconstitutional step,” he said. The president said he was not the spokesperson of any party, but of all Pakistanis, adding “However, I will continue to identify and point out whenever see any issue.” To a question, the president said he never showed negligence with respect to the date of general elections. Alvi appreciated the Supreme Court of Pakistan on demonstrating unanimity over the election date. He said the case relating to the contesting of elections by PTI Chairman Imran Khan was sub-judice and added that he had full confidence in the judiciary. To another question, President Alvi explained that he did not believe in politics of violence and therefore condemned the incidents of 9th May. “Also, the governments should not create such a situation which may lead to violence,” he added. He said he would not like to comment on the cases of the civilians involved in 9th May incidents which were pending with the military courts. Asked if he would take an oath from Nawaz Sharif in case he was elected as prime minister, the president said he would comply with the constitutional requirements in that regard.