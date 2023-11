Pakistan condemns Israeli bombardment near Jordanian field hospital in Gaza

Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the bombardment by Israeli Occupation Forces in the surroundings of a Jordanian field hospital in occupied Gaza, resulting in injuries to seven Jordanian staff members.

“This inhumane attack is the latest in a series of attacks on hospitals and medical facilities in Gaza and constitutes a war crime and a flagrant violation of international law,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

She said that Pakistan joined the call for a thorough investigation into the barbaric incident and other attacks on medical facilities in Gaza and for holding Israel accountable for the war crimes being perpetrated in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“The international community must urgently intervene to bring an end to the atrocities being committed in Gaza and for an immediate ceasefire to protect civilian lives and infrastructure,” she remarked.