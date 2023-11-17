Friday, November 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan condemns Israeli bombardment near Jordanian field hospital in Gaza

Pakistan condemns Israeli bombardment near Jordanian field hospital in Gaza
Web Desk
10:39 AM | November 17, 2023
National

Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the bombardment by Israeli Occupation Forces in the surroundings of a Jordanian field hospital in occupied Gaza, resulting in injuries to seven Jordanian staff members.

“This inhumane attack is the latest in a series of attacks on hospitals and medical facilities in Gaza and constitutes a war crime and a flagrant violation of international law,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

She said that Pakistan joined the call for a thorough investigation into the barbaric incident and other attacks on medical facilities in Gaza and for holding Israel accountable for the war crimes being perpetrated in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“The international community must urgently intervene to bring an end to the atrocities being committed in Gaza and for an immediate ceasefire to protect civilian lives and infrastructure,” she remarked.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1700172938.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023