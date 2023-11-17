Pakistan re-elected to Unesco Executive Board for 2023-2027

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan was re-elected yesterday to the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for the term 2023-2027. Pakistan’s re-election is a testament to its longstanding support for and constructive role at the United Nations. “Pakistan values the ever-relevant and crucial role of UNESCO as a universal forum to promote the intellectual and moral solidarity of mankind and advancement of global peace and development through education, science, culture and communication,” the Foreign Office said in a statement. It added: “During its new tenure on the Executive Board, Pakistan will continue to work with all Member States to strengthen UNESCO’s mandate, advance our shared goals and contribute to the policymaking, development of norms, advancement of global priorities, and effective oversight of programmes and activities of the Organization.” As an ardent advocate of multilateralism, the FO said, “Pakistan will endeavour to strengthen our collective efforts at UNESCO, including by building bridges across regions and forging consensus on key issues for tangible outcomes and impact on ground. As a partner, Pakistan will continue to extend proactive support for the SIDS Operational Strategy and Global Priorities – Africa and Gender Equality.”