Friday, November 17, 2023
Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves reach at $12.53 billion

Agencies
November 17, 2023
Business

KARACHI-The total liquid foreign reserves of the country on Thursday stood at $12,535.5 million while the central bank held the reserves of $7,396.7 million. The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here informed that SBP’s reserves decreased by $115 million to $7,396.7 million due to debt repayments during the week ended on November 10, 2023. Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5,138.8 million, it added. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ending on November 3, 2023, were $12,614.2 million. Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $7,511.5 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $5,102.7 million.

