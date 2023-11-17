Pakistan urges UN to stop Israeli aggression

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday urged the United Nations to stop Israeli aggression against the Palestinians and enforce UN resolutions against Israel.

Speaking at the weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan welcomes the joint declaration of the Summit that urged the UN Security Council to enforce UN resolutions against Israel. “We demand for ceasing export of weapons to the occupying force and its call for international Criminal Court’s investigation into Israeli crimes,” she added. She said Pakistan condemns repeated Israeli attacks on the premises and personnel of UNRWA and other humanitarian agencies, including the headquarters of Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza. “We join the UN in paying homage to the workers of UNRWA and other humanitarian agencies who lost their lives in Gaza and appreciate their steadfast dedication to the people in need,” the spokesperson said.

She said Pakistan also condemns Israel’s war on hospitals in Gaza as hospital after hospital is being targeted by the occupation forces in complete disregard of international law. “We are appalled by Israeli incursion into Al-Shifa hospital, placing patients, medical staff and civilians at risk. We join the international community to hold Israeli occupation accountable for its attacks against hospitals. Israel must also be held accountable for deliberately targeting mosques, churches and schools sheltering civilians who have been rendered homeless because of Israel’s destruction of their homes,” she maintained. Baloch said by decimating civilian infrastructure and symbols of self-governance, including the legislative council, Israel was deliberately making Gaza uninhabitable for its civilian population. “Backers of Israel must stop Israel from implementing its plans for ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people,” she contended.

The spokesperson said as demanded by the Joint Arab- Islamic summit all countries must also stop exporting weapons and ammunition to the occupation authorities that are used by their military and settlers to kill Palestinian people and destroy their homes, properties and civilian infrastructure. “We once again urge the international community to act swiftly, collectively and meaningfully to stop the ongoing aggression by the Israeli occupation forces and hold Israel accountable for the war crimes being perpetrated in the Occupied Palestine,” she said. The spokesperson said that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was an important platform where the countries of Islamic world come together and develop a consensus which they then project internationally and take it forward including to the United Nations.

“The Arab-Islamic summit came up with a very comprehensive document condemning the atrocities in occupied Palestine and also gave a roadmap on how the international community must move forward in ending these atrocities and bringing an end to Israeli occupation. We hope that other international organizations and groupings show similar resolve with respect to this barbarity that is going on in occupied Palestine,” she said. She said Prime Minister Anwaar- ul-Haq Kakar led the Pakistan delegation at the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit held on 11 November 2023 in Riyadh. To a question, she said Pakistan has not sold weapons to Ukraine or to Russia. “We have adopted a policy of strict neutrality in this conflict. Secondly, we are not in a position to confirm what weaponry is being used by the parties in the conflict. Pakistan’s exports of weaponry to countries is accompanied by end-user certificates and we expect the parties which import Pakistani weapons to respect those end user commitments,” she elaborated.

She said the occupation authorities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have been systematically dispossessing Kashmiris of their lands. India is engaged in an unrelenting campaign to seal and seize the properties belonging to human rights defenders and political activists. She said Pakistan and Afghanistan remain engaged through various channels to discuss issues of concern between our two countries. “Our embassies are functional and they are the prime channel of communication between the two countries. Secondly, any positive reports of action against TTP, we hope will result in concrete results, which means that the terrorist incidents in Pakistan perpetrated by TTP elements with hideouts inside Afghanistan will come down and in the end completely eliminated,” she added.

Baloch said Pakistan’s stance that “we are concerned about the threat that TTP poses to Pakistan. And, there is evidence and we have shared that evidence with Afghan authorities of TTP hideouts inside Afghanistan. We have urged the interim Afghan government to take concrete action against these TTP elements, dismantle their networks and prevent terrorist attacks from across the border into Pakistan. We also want them to hold the perpetrators and abettors of terrorist incidents inside Pakistan to account. We remain engaged with Afghan authorities with focus on these goals.” To a question, she said Pakistan had concerns that terrorist incidents in recent months have links with terrorist elements which are based in Afghanistan. Baloch said Pakistan’s repatriation for illegal foreigners will take place in a humane manner, and instructions have been sent throughout the law enforcement agencies. Regarding the Afghan transit trade, she said, “we have said this publicly, and this is what we have told Afghanistan bilaterally as well, Pakistan would continue to facilitate transit trade and bilateral trade with Afghanistan. However, we have concerns about the misuse of transit trade facilities and in that respect, Pakistan has introduced a negative list of products which we believe are luxury items.”