PPP to show power in Mardan today, Bilawal will address rally

Pakistan People's Party is actively engaged in political activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid upcoming general elections and in this regard PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutoo-Zardari will address a public gathering in Mardan today.

Stage has been prepared and arrangements have been finalised for PPP convention at Muhammad Ali Khan Bagh on Shamsi Road. Chairs have been placed at the rally venue.

Divisional president of the party Omer Farooq Khan Hoti said thousands of people will attend the convention.

Former foreign minister and party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, during his Mardan visit, will address workers convention at Muhammad Ali Bagh.

It may be recalled that the PPP has already started political activities holding rallies in the province. Bilawal will visit Hazara district, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan and Lucky Marwat.

