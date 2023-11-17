PPP will not accept Ladla like 2018: Bilawal Bhutto

No government will be formed in any province without PPP’s vote.

ABBOTTABAD/KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while addressing workers’ convention in Abbottabad on Thursday said that he is grateful to the Jiyalas of the Party for giving him such a grand and historic welcome on his tour of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chairman Bilawal said that the relations between people and Pakistan Peoples Party go back three generations. President Zardari’s accomplishments during the 2008-2013 are before everyone. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa used to be called the ‘NWFP’, it was during the PPP’s tenure and due to the efforts of President Zardari that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was given an identity. We gave the people of KP their rights through the NFC Award. We began the revolutionary Benazir Income Support Programme to support the poor women of the country, empower them and help them combat poverty. We are proud of these accomplishments of the PPP but our political journey and struggle is still going on. We have to complete the incomplete mission of Quaid-e- Awam, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. When we put collective effort and hard work in the upcoming elections to form a government of the people, we will be able to implement the manifesto of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and ideology of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. We believe that the solution to all the problems of the people is within the manifesto of the PPP.

He said that we will surely empower the farmers, workers and the common people only if we follow the footsteps and ideology of the Quaid-e-Awam. Inflation is at a historic level, and our leaders and bureaucrats do not comprehend the extent to which our people are suffering, be it in the shape of poverty, price-hike or unemployment. The rest of the political parties are still busy engaging in yesteryear’s political activities. If we wish to put an end to our problems, we need a new mindset and leadership that does not engage in the politics of hate and division, rather focuses on serving the people.

Chairman Bilawal said that he has proved that the youth can prove itself when given the opportunity. He said that it is not difficult to serve the people as long as one has an ideology and their intentions are clear.

“I will never disappoint the people, will serve them day and night,” Bilawal vowed. He said that 70 percent of the country’s population consists of the youth and this is our time to decide whether we are willing to hand the future of the country over to those who are still stuck in the past or the PPP, which always thinks of the future and has served people whenever given the opportunity. It is the PPP that has given the most employment opportunity to the people. It is the PPP that represents the common man and not the elite class. We intend to establish the ‘rule of the people’. It is the PPP that has combated poverty in every era, be it that of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto or President Zardari. Even today, the PPP has no political opponent. Our rival is not the PML-N or the PTI, but poverty, unemployment and inflation which have burdened our people.

The day that we have a government that focuses solely on giving employment to the youth, tackling poverty and inflation is not far. This will be the first agenda of every cabinet meeting. The PPP has a plan to give relief to the people. The BISP is a living example of our efforts and priorities but we would have to further expand it to maximise the benefits that are provided to the people. We will bring similar projects that benefit every stratum of the society. The PPP will bring a ‘Kissan Card’ for the farmers so that they are able to reap the benefits of their hard work and efforts directly. Another desire we have is to bring a ‘Benazir Mazdoor Card’ and provide the benefits of social security of our workers and look after their wellbeing and that of their families through this, covering both health and education as well as their rights. We have to make a five-year plan which allows for us to double the wages. If the government shifts all its focus on this, then the people will prosper. We want businesses to flourish, but the perks to be shared with everyone. The PPP has increased the minimum wage in every era.

It is our desire to see this country, Pakistan become a modern state where its people prosper. In order for this to happen, we would need to let go of the politics of the past, adopt a new attitude and pave the way for the young generation. If the personal vendettas continue, then the problems of the people will not be solved. We need to establish a new political system which allows for us to serve the people. Only the PPP can do this, and we will prove it too. We will not only form the government, but take everyone along so that the country begins its journey towards progress.

Chairman Bilawal said that he is only looking at the people. If one has to be a ‘laadla’, they should be a ‘laadla’ of the people. He will only derive his political strength from the people as it is in the belief system of the PPP that the people are the source of power and it is their prerogative alone to elect their representatives.