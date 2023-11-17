Friday, November 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab implementing long-term policies to curb smog: Jamal Nasir

APP
November 17, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE - Punjab’s Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir said on Thursday that the provincial government was implementing long-term strategies to check rising smog levels.

Giving briefing about measures being taken to tackle smog, he said that in response to surge in respiratory and allergic diseases, hospitals had been stocked with necessary medications. The construction of Lahore’s first environmental laboratory is underway to analyse air pollution elements.

Dr. Nasir outlined additional government initiatives, including exploration of artificial rainfall as a means to alleviate smog.

A dedicated committee, led by the Chief Secretary of Punjab, has been formed to coordinate essential actions. Collaborations with experts from BahaUddin Zakariya University Multan and Punjab University are underway, he said.

Action stressed to control polythene

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1700109292.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023