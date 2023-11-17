Friday, November 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rupee gains 77 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 77 paisa against dollar
Agencies
November 17, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained 77 paisa against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs287.37 against the previous day’s closing at Rs288.14. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs287.2 and Rs290, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.55 to close at Rs311.60 against the last day’s closing of Rs313.15, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen depreciated by 02 paisa to close at Rs1.89; whereas a decrease of Rs3.26 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs355.90 as compared to the last closing of Rs359.16. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal came down by 21 and 20 paisa to close at Rs78.24 and Rs76.62, respectively.

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1700109292.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023