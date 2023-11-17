Rupee gains 77 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained 77 paisa against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs287.37 against the previous day’s closing at Rs288.14. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs287.2 and Rs290, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.55 to close at Rs311.60 against the last day’s closing of Rs313.15, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen depreciated by 02 paisa to close at Rs1.89; whereas a decrease of Rs3.26 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs355.90 as compared to the last closing of Rs359.16. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal came down by 21 and 20 paisa to close at Rs78.24 and Rs76.62, respectively.