SC links May 9 riots to non-compliance of court verdict on Faizabad sit-in

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court has linked May 9 violent incidents in the country to the non-implementation of its 2019 judgement in the Faizabad sitin (dharna) case. The observations came yesterday as a three-member bench — headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Athar Minallah — issued a written verdict of the November 15 hearing of the Faizabad sit-in case. Written by Justice Isa years before he took oath as the chief justice, the 2019 judgement had instructed the defence ministry and the tri-services chiefs to penalise the personnel under their command who were found to have violated their oath. It had also directed the federal government to monitor those advocating hate, extremism and terrorism and prosecute them in accordance with the law. Adverse observations were also made against several government departments for causing inconvenience to the public as the 20- day sit-in paralysed life in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Later, a number of pleas were moved against the court verdict by the Ministry of Defence, the Intelligence Bureau, the PTI, Pemra, the ECP, MQM, AML chief Sheikh Rashid and Ijazul Haq. The written order issued on Thursday was authored by CJP Isa. It said that the top court had sounded a warning for the future in the 2019 judgement. “However, the concerns expressed by us almost five years ago were disregarded by successive governments. Review petitions and applications were filed and these were not fixed for hearing, which hindered the judgment’s implementation,” it said.