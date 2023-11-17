Friday, November 17, 2023
SC moved against verdict on civilians military trials

Prays court to restore terminated clauses of Army Act, Official Secrets Act

Shahid Rao
November 17, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The Supreme Court of Pakistan has been asked to set aside its verdict that had declared as null and void the trial of civilians, arrested following the 9th May incidents. In this regard, the caretaker Sindh government Thursday filed an Intra- Court Appeal (ICA) against the apex court short order dated October 23.

A five-member larger bench, headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha A Malik had declared the trial of civilians, arrested following the 9th May incidents, as null and void. It also ordered that they (civilians) be tried by criminal courts established under the ordinary and/or special law.

About a dozen petitions had challenged the trials of civilians by the military courts. The Sindh government ICA said that May 9, 2023 attacks appeared to be well coordinated and were meant to affect the morale of the Armed Forces of Pakistan. They were also aimed to create a rift within the Armed Forces thereby undermining the command and control of the same. The said attacks resulted in damage, destruction and grave loss to military installations and establishments. Furthermore, they resulted in injuries to military and other personnel.

It submitted that the petitioners did not challenge or bring before the Bench a new legislative instrument which had not been tested earlier on the anvil of the Constitution (or any infraction, inter alia, of any of the Fundamental Rights guaranteed therein) or which had not been interpreted earlier by the Superior Courts of Pakistan. It also submitted that Article 175(3) of the Constitution has no application in the present matter. The Army Act is not the only legislative instrument which creates a special forum for adjudication of a distinct class of offences. In the past, the federation as well as provinces have established various judicial and quasi-judicial forums entirely independent from the hierarchy of district judiciary.

Shahid Rao

