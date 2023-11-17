SCCI urges US assistance for KP resource survey

Peshawar - Fuad Ishaq, President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), emphasized the critical need for a comprehensive geological survey in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) after significant discoveries in oil, gas, and natural resources. Ishaq called upon the United States to support this initiative, highlighting the absence of a survey in the province for the past two decades.

During a meeting with US Consul General Shante Moore at the chamber house on Thursday, Ishaq emphasized bolstering bilateral trade between Pakistan and the US. He extended an invitation to US companies and investors to explore investment opportunities in KPK’s promising sectors.

The gathering included SCCI Vice Presidents Sanaullah and Ijaz Afridi, former presidents Haji Afzal, Zahid Shinwari, Zulfiqar Khan, Faiz Muhammad, Sherbaz Bilour, executive members, Vice President of Women Chamber Peshawar Aneela Khalid, traders, and industrialists.

Accompanied by US officials Dustin DeGrande, James Pershing, and Shahid Islam, Moore affirmed the US commitment to enhancing trade and economic ties with Pakistan. He highlighted the potential for mutual trade growth through joint ventures and collaborative efforts.

Moore credited the USA ID for its significant role in fostering economic and social progress, especially in supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and youth through technical and financial assistance, infrastructure development, education, and agriculture.

Ishaq commended USA ID’s initiatives for social and economic development in KPK. He advocated for trade with regional countries— Afghanistan, Iran, and China— using the Pakistani rupee. Additionally, he urged for tax reforms and rationalization of duties to boost bilateral trade.

The SCCI president underscored the importance of constitutional rights regarding electricity and gas for KPK, essential for sustaining business, industry, and employment, thereby ensuring longterm economic growth.

He called for a review of agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to alleviate the energy crisis and urged the US to take proactive steps for industrial and agricultural growth in Pakistan. Ishaq highlighted the untapped potential of Pakistani youth and advocated for support in utilizing their skills for economic development.

Moore reiterated Pakistan’s significance as an ally and expressed eagerness to collaborate across multiple sectors to strengthen bilateral trade relations. He stressed the need for joint initiatives to enhance cooperation and tap into KPK’s abundant potential, particularly its highly skilled youth, by providing technical and financial support.

Responding to an inquiry from an SCCI member, Moore assured timely visa issuance for the business community, emphasizing the need for strengthened collaboration through joint measures and programs.

Former presidents and members of the business community present also emphasized the importance of improving bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and the US.