Scholars collaborate to eradicate Polio in Bannu

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government organized a pivotal one-day Ulema conference in the Bannu district, to enlist the support of religious scholars in making Bannu a polio- free region.

The conference, graced by eminent scholars and key officials, aimed to leverage the influential role of Ulema in eradicating contagious diseases like polio through collaborative efforts. Key dignitaries present included caretaker health advisor Dr. Riaz Anwar, Health Secretary Mahmood Aslam, Bannu Division Commissioner Parvez Sabatkhel, alongside other officials. Esteemed scholars such as Mufti Abdul Ghani, Maulana Naseem Ali Shah, and Qari Muhammad Roman from North Waziristan actively engaged in discussions focused on eliminating the poliovirus and strategizing the pivotal role scholars can play in achieving a polio-free Bannu.

Dr. Riaz, the caretaker health advisor, underscored the severe repercussions of polio, emphasizing the lasting physical disability it inflicts on children and its consequential impact on families. Stressing the importance of widespread polio vaccination, he highlighted the significance of education and awareness in combating the virus.

Mahmood Aslam, the Health Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasized the vital role scholars play in disseminating awareness within society and sought their cooperation to meet the government’s December deadline for eradicating polio in the region. Commissioner Parvez Sabatkhel expressed concern regarding the global misrepresentation of Bannu due to misconceptions surrounding polio vaccination.