Friday, November 17, 2023
Security forces kill 4 terrorists in Peshawar operation

Our Staff Reporter
November 17, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The security forces on Thursday eliminated four terrorists including a high-value target, in Peshawar operation, according to the media wing of the military. It said that on 16 November 2023, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area, Badaber, Peshawar district, on reported presence of terrorists. The troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which four terrorists were sent to hell, including a high-value terrorist, Commander Samiullah alias Shenay, terrorist commander Salman alias Ahmed, terrorist Imran alias Muhammad and terrorist Hazrat Umar alias Khalid, who were highly wanted by the law-enforcement agencies.

The ISPR said that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who, it said, remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, including extortion and target killings in the area. In another operation conducted in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan district, Lance Naik Muhammad Ejaz Khan (34), resident of Bagh, Azad Kashmir having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization of the surrounding areas is being carried out to neutralize any other terrorists found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, said the ISPR.

