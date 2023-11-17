Friday, November 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SMEDA, Balochistan held training workshop at Gwadar University

APP
November 17, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), Balochistan organized a oneday training workshop on “Entrepreneurship as a Viable Career Option” at Gwadar University (GU) in collaboration with the Department of Research and Commercialization, Gwadar University on Thursday. Inaugurating the workshop, Gwadar University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir said that Gwadar University has planned to expand its linkages with industries and companies in the public and private sectors through the Office of Research and Commercialization to promote the concept of entrepreneurship among people. The training workshop aimed to enable students to become job providers rather than job seekers, he said. Prof. Dr. Sabir thanked the provincial head of SMEDA, Abdul Shakoor and his team for organizing such a training workshop in the university saying that such workshops should be organized every year so that the students could develop their skills. Addressing the workshop, Director of Officer Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) Muhammad Irshad Buledi said that such a workshop was beneficial to change the attitude of the participants and improve their business skills. The resource person, a renowned entrepreneur and manager of NIC (Balochistan), Bashir Ahmed Agha informed the participants about various skills needed to become a successful entrepreneur. The workshop was also attended by the Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Jan Muhammad, chairpersons and heads of various academic and administrative departments, faculty members and students.

Action stressed to control polythene

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1700109292.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023