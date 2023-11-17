SRSO to observe Universal Children Day

SUKKUR-The Sindh Rural Support Organiza­tion (SRSO) Sukkur has chalked out the colorful event in con­nection with Universal Chil­dren Day on November, 20th (Monday), at USAID School Numaish colony, old Sukkur to promote international togeth­erness, and awareness among children worldwide and im­prove children’s welfare. Ac­cording to SRSO spokesperson Jamil Ahmed on Thursday, the SRSO is committed and deter­mined to safeguard children’s rights said his organization has undertaken all necessary measures to ensure better livelihood, education, health­care and protection of children in social services sector and USAID school project. SRSO’s Senior Manager, Naimatul­lah Shaikh has said that the celebration of Children’s Day reminds us of our obligations and commitments for the rights of our children.