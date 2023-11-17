Sun obscures as indicators mark smog level unhealthy

LAHORE - The sun was obscured by smog in the city on Thursday and overall pollution level reached 343. According to the details, Lahore remained the first number in the list of the most polluted cities. The MET office sources told APP here that the pollution rate in Lahore American School was 446, the CERP office was 438, at the Polo Ground 433, the Quaid-e-Azam Highway (Mall Road) at 422, and the Fida Hussain Road was recorded with 332 Air Quality Index (AQI). The environmentalists and health experts have ranked the air quality of the provincial capital in the range of unhealthy to very unhealthy for humans and animals in different areas. On average, the PM2.5 concentration in Lahore’s air is currently 16.8 times above the World Health Organisation (WHO) annual air quality guideline value. On the other hand, the feeling of cold in the city also started increasing, the current temperature of the city was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius. According to experts, there is no chance of rain during the next 24 hours. It is worth mentioning here that at least 12,000 people fell sick due to toxic smog and reached emergencies of various hospitals here, during the last one month. The smog has become a real threat to citizens in the provincial metropolis, though after recent rain, the intensity of smog has lessened. However, the situation is still harsh as Lahore is again facing the issue of smog. Prof Ashraf Zia of Jinnah Hospital told APP that complaints of dry cough, sore throat, itchy eyes and difficulty in breathing are still being reported due to smog. He said the number of patients decreased during the last two days with problems of nose, ear, throat and lungs.