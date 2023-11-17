Swiss investors keen to explore Pakistani market for herbal medicines

ISLAMABAD - Switzerland’s herbal medicines company Herbamed AG showed keen interest to tap the Pakistani market for business collaboration in herbal medicines. A delegation of the company led by its Managing Director Christoph Züllig visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and discussed areas of mutual cooperation, said a press release issued here Thursday. Addressing the delegation, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI said that the herbal medicines were a booming industry around the world while its global market was set to reach $107 billion by the year 2024. Therefore, he urged Pakistan and Switzerland to develop strong collaboration to share expertise and technology for the manufacturing of herbal medicines to export them around the world.

He said that Pakistan had established SIFC to facilitate the foreign investors in Pakistan and stressed that this was the right time for Swiss investors to explore Pakistan for joint ventures (JVs) and investment.