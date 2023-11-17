Tharparkar’s hunger crisis

Thar, a district in the province of Sindh, is grappling with a crit­ical issue—the hunger crisis in its villages. This problem has grown beyond proportions, reaching un­bearable levels for its residents.

A significant number of peo­ple have lost their lives due to a lack of food. Tharparkar’s dire condition is no secret to the peo­ple of Pakistan. Just recently, sev­en children succumbed to diseas­es linked to malnutrition, adding to the relentless chain of deaths in Thar. In the past 14 months, 1,000 children lost their lives due to food-related issues.

This year alone, the death toll of children has risen to 1,435, posing a paramount threat to survival. Authorities must ur­gently address this alarming problem and work fervently to resolve this major issue.

KIRANAZ MURAD,

Karachi.