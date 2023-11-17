Tharparkar’s hunger crisis

Thar, a district in the province of Sindh, is grappling with a critical issue—the hunger crisis in its villages. This problem has grown beyond proportions, reaching unbearable levels for its residents.
A significant number of people have lost their lives due to a lack of food. Tharparkar’s dire condition is no secret to the people of Pakistan. Just recently, seven children succumbed to diseases linked to malnutrition, adding to the relentless chain of deaths in Thar. In the past 14 months, 1,000 children lost their lives due to food-related issues.
This year alone, the death toll of children has risen to 1,435, posing a paramount threat to survival. Authorities must urgently address this alarming problem and work fervently to resolve this major issue.
KIRANAZ MURAD,
Karachi.