The role of youth in combating global hunger

LAHORE - This stands as a stark contrast that approximately 690 million people globally suffer from hunger in a society full of innovation and technical breakthroughs. This global crisis is not merely a statistic; it is a stark reminder of the deep-rooted inequalities that plague our societies. A multifaceted strategy is needed to combat hunger, but youth’s enormous potential as change agents is one important component that is too frequently overlooked. With their huge generation, youth has a special role to play in ending world hunger. Their energy, creativity, and adaptability make them a powerful force for transformative action. These people have the power to influence tomorrow’s food systems since they are not only the planet’s future heirs but also today’s creative thinkers and problem solvers.

Harnessing the power of youth leadership

In order to address world hunger in a sustainable manner, youth leadership is crucial. Young individuals can question preexisting paradigms and suggest novel ideas since they have a new viewpoint and are frequently less constrained by old mindsets. They are effective communicators and change agents because of their capacity to connect with their colleagues and communities. There are several instances that show how youth leadership may be revolutionary in the fight against hunger. Kenya’s youth-led “Akili Trust” has created a smartphone app that links farmers to markets, lowering postharvest losses and raising farmers’ earnings. The “Youth for Food Security” network in India encourages youth to support laws that support wholesome eating and sustainable agriculture.

Empowering youth through education and skills development

Providing youth with access to high-quality education and skill development is essential to enabling them to make meaningful contributions to the battle against hunger. Education gives people the information and abilities they need to support food security policies, encourage understanding of nutrition, and participate in sustainable agriculture methods. Programs that support the growth of agribusinesses and agricultural entrepreneurship can enable young people to generate jobs in the distribution, processing, and production of food. In addition to improving young people’s chances individually, investing in their education and skill development also increases community capacity to combat poverty and malnutrition.

Leveraging technology for innovative solutions

The use of technology in agriculture and food systems is revolutionizing these sectors, and young people are leading the charge in utilizing this technology to fight hunger. Their technological know-how and proficiency with digital media enable them to create creative solutions that tackle issues faced by govts, communities, and farmers. Drones are being used by youth-led enterprises in Ghana to gather data on soil and crop health, empowering farmers to increase yields and make better decisions. Young entrepreneurs in Tanzania have created a mobile network that links farmers directly to consumers, cutting out middlemen and boosting their earnings.