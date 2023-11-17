Travis Scott breaks silence on Astroworld tragedy

TEXAS- Rapper Travis Scott has broken his silence on the tragic deaths that occurred at his Astroworld festival in 2021. Ten people died and hundreds of others were injured at the concert in Houston, Texas, after the crowd surged towards the stage. In his first interview about the tragedy, Scott said he was “overly devastated” by the loss of life. “I always think about it,” he told GQ magazine, external. “Those fans were like my family. You know, I love my fans to the utmost.” He continued: “It has its moments where it gets rough and… yeah. You just feel for those people. And their families.” Thousands were injured at the concert on 5 November 2021 when panic broke out as the over-capacity crowd pressed towards the front of the stage during Scott’s headline performance.