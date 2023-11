LAHORE - Two crucial clashes are set to be contested in the eight-goal Patrons Aibak Polo Cup 2023 today (Friday) at Lahore Polo Club. The initial clash of the day, scheduled for 2:00 pm, will witness a fierce competition between Master Paints and FG/DIN Polo. Following this, at 3:00 pm, the spotlight will shift to the encounter between Remounts and Barry’s Polo.