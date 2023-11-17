Friday, November 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

UK’s Cameron vows military support on surprise Kyiv visit

UK’s Cameron vows military support on surprise Kyiv visit
Agencies
November 17, 2023
International

KYIV-British Foreign Secretary David Cameron vowed to keep up military support for Ukraine during a surprise visit to Kyiv announced on Thursday, with the West’s attention focused on the Middle East. Former prime minister Cameron was in Kyiv on his first visit abroad as foreign minister of the UK, which has been a staunch military and political ally of Ukraine since the Russian invasion. “We will continue to give you the moral support, diplomatic support, the economic support, but above all, the military support, that you need not just this year, and next year, but for however long it takes,” Cameron said during a meeting with Zelensky. “Russia thinks it can wait this war out, and that the West will eventually turn its attention elsewhere. This could not be further from the truth,” he added in a separate statement. His visit, nearly two years into Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, came with global attention shifting to fighting between Israel and Hamas.

At least 30 people killed in IIOJK bus crash

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1700109292.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023