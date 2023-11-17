Waterborne threat

Pakistan faces a pressing challenge with the emergence of a waterborne disease in Karachi, raising serious concerns about water supply. Brain-eating amoeba, caused by naegleria fowleri, has claimed the lives of at least 10 people in Karachi this year. In the United States, where 157 known infections have occurred, only four individuals survived. In Karachi, over 100 cases have been diagnosed in the last decade, with just two patients surviving, one succumbing within three months.
While the disease is rare, its fatality cannot be ignored by city authorities, especially given the risk of broader spread. Previously considered a rural ailment, water issues in Karachi have facilitated the rise of new cases. The city’s residents face challenges in accessing clean water, exacerbated by neglect in cleaning water storage units in residential areas and apartment buildings. Regular cleaning and chlorination are crucial to prevent the creation of a conducive environment for microorganisms.
It is imperative for individuals to take responsibility for water hygiene, and authorities must focus on improving water and sewerage systems to safeguard the public from this deadly amoeba.
ZAIMAL ARIF,
Turbat.