Waterborne threat

Pakistan faces a pressing chal­lenge with the emergence of a waterborne disease in Karachi, raising serious concerns about water supply. Brain-eating amoe­ba, caused by naegleria fowleri, has claimed the lives of at least 10 people in Karachi this year. In the United States, where 157 known infections have occurred, only four individuals survived. In Karachi, over 100 cases have been diagnosed in the last de­cade, with just two patients sur­viving, one succumbing within three months.

While the disease is rare, its fa­tality cannot be ignored by city authorities, especially given the risk of broader spread. Previous­ly considered a rural ailment, wa­ter issues in Karachi have facili­tated the rise of new cases. The city’s residents face challenges in accessing clean water, exacer­bated by neglect in cleaning wa­ter storage units in residential areas and apartment buildings. Regular cleaning and chlorina­tion are crucial to prevent the creation of a conducive environ­ment for microorganisms.

It is imperative for individuals to take responsibility for water hygiene, and authorities must fo­cus on improving water and sew­erage systems to safeguard the public from this deadly amoeba.

ZAIMAL ARIF,

Turbat.