Friday, November 17, 2023
Younus Dagha surrenders salary, allowances as Caretaker Minister

APP
November 17, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Caretaker Sindh Minister for Revenue, Industries and Commerce Muhammad Younus Dagha has surrendered his salary, allowances and TA/DA enti­tled as Caretaker Minister. In his letter addressed to Secre­tary Services, General Admin­istration and Coordination Department, Younus Dagha stated that he had been noti­fied as Caretaker Sindh Min­ister on August 19, 2023. The Minister stated that he was surrendering his monthly sal­ary, allowance and TA/DA as admissible under rules and shall work for province of Sindh on honorary basis.

APP

