56 cases registered in drive to prevent smog

LAHORE - The Punjab Police are actively engaged in combating smog and protecting the environment. Over the past 24 hours, 56 cases were registered, and 27 individuals were arrested during the smog crackdown in Lahore and other districts. Fines totaling approximately Rs. 900,000 were imposed on 534 individuals, and warnings were issued to 135 others. Violations included six incidents of crop residue burning, 444 cases of excessive smoke-emitting vehicles, 23 brick kilns, and three other locations. Overall, this year’s smog control crackdown has led to the arrest of 3,117 offenders and the registration of 2,560 cases. Fines totaling over Rs. 84.9 million were imposed on 32,655 individuals, and 5,923 warnings were issued. Specific violations reported during the year include 1,732 cases of crop residue burning, 28,929 smoke-emitting vehicles, 330 industrial pollution cases, 1,219 brick kiln violations, and 294 other breaches. In the last 24 hours alone, 7,055 smoke-emitting vehicles were fined, 709 were impounded, and one fitness certificate was suspended. Overall this year, 787,517 such vehicles were fined, 164,083 were impounded, and 10,033 fitness certificates suspended on highways. Meanwhile, The Lahore Police have registered 212 cases and arrested 228 individuals involved in activities causing smog, under the Anti-Smog Action Plan, this year. In a statement issued on Saturday, the Lahore Police spokesman said that the Transport Department, in its joint operations with the Lahore Police, imposed fines totaling over Rs. 18.4 million on elements responsible for smog in the provincial capital, this year.

In addition, he reported that more than 50,000 vehicles were inspected with over 4,000 fined for emitting excessive smoke. More than 4,000 vehicles had their documents seized for lacking fitness certificates, while over 5,000 vehicles were impounded. More than 1,900 vehicles, without valid fitness certificates, were declared substandard, he reported.

Lahore Police’s action against individuals engaged in burning harmful materials led to eight people’s arrest for burning fuel, tar coal and carbon boards. It nabbed 89 for burning construction materials; 18 for burning crops’ residue; 29 for burning tires, plastic and shopping bags and 51 others for illegal burning in factories. Additionally, 33 individuals involved in setting garbage to fire were also arrested.

Meanwhile, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that strict enforcement of government Standard Operating Procedures (SPOs) for smog control was underway. He emphasized that police teams along with the district administration, Environment Protection Department and Transport Department were collaborating on these efforts. The Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s cameras were being fully utilized to monitor and act against smog-causing transport violations, he said.

The CCPO urged to accelerate operations against smoke-emitting vehicles, crops’ stumble burning and illegal industrial activities. He reiterated the commitment to a zero-tolerance policy regarding smog SOPs’ violations and urged citizens to report any polluting activities to the line departments via the helpline 15.