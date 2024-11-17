Sunday, November 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

7 killed, 3 injured in Muzaffarabad van crash

7 killed, 3 injured in Muzaffarabad van crash
NEWS WIRE
November 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  At least seven people were killed and three injured when a passenger van fell into a deep ravine in Muzaffarabad. According to the private news channel and police, the passenger van, which was heading from Muzaffarabad to Manjhotar, lost control of the driver and fell into a deep ravine. The police and rescue teams reached the spot after receiving information about the accident, and with the help of locals, retrieved the bodies and injured. According to the police, the bodies were handed over to the relatives after necessary action, while further investigation into the incident is underway.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1731732830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024