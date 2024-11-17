Agricultural Alarm

It is both disappointing and alarming that Pakistan, once the proud custodian of a thriving cotton industry, now holds the dubious distinction of being the largest importer of US cotton. This development is not just a grim statistic but a forewarning of the perilous trajectory of the country’s agriculture sector – long touted as the backbone of its economy.

The failure of domestic cotton crops, coupled with short-sighted policies and the inability to procure regional supplies, has placed Pakistan’s textile sector – a cornerstone of its export economy – in jeopardy. As other nations like Bangladesh and Vietnam strategically position themselves to capitalise on shifting production opportunities, Pakistan risks losing its competitive edge. The economic implications are profound, with foreign exchange reserves and employment generation both taking a hit.

One cannot ignore the climate change factor, which has exacerbated the agricultural crisis. Pakistan, among the top 10 most climate-vulnerable nations, remains woefully unprepared for the cascading effects of this global challenge. From erratic weather patterns to soil degradation, the threats are mounting, yet robust mitigation policies are conspicuously absent. Without swift action, this issue will spill over into other sectors, deepening the country’s economic and social woes.

It is imperative for policymakers to undertake an urgent course correction. Strengthening domestic crop resilience, ensuring timely support for farmers, and engaging in meaningful climate adaptation measures are no longer optional – they are existential necessities. The country cannot afford to let complacency or bad governance lead its agricultural heritage into further ruin.

The future of Pakistan’s economy and its position in global trade depend on decisive and informed action. The clock is ticking, and every misstep inches us closer to the brink of irreparable damage.