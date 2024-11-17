Aliya, Nida omitted as PCB unveils women’s central contracts for 2024-25

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced central contracts for 16 women cricketers for the 2024-25 international season, effective from July 1, 2024. This follows an annual performance review, with notable promotions and a shift in focus toward nurturing emerging talent. Pakistan captain Fatima Sana and wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali have been elevated to Category A, reflecting their stellar performances. Left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal has advanced to Category B, further cementing her place in the team. Three players have made their way into the central contract list: Tasmia Rubab, earning her first-ever contract, and returning players Gull Feroza and Rameen Shamim, who last held contracts in 2022-23 and 2018, respectively. However, senior players Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar, Anosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima, Shawaal Zulfiqar, and Sidra Nawaz have been left out. The PCB has clarified that these players remain available for selection as the board shifts its focus toward developing the next generation of cricketers under the ICC Women’s Future Tours Programme 2025-29. PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmad Syed said: “The 2024-25 central contracts reflect our forward-looking strategy to prepare for the ICC Women’s Future Tours Programme. By enhancing retainers for senior players and offering opportunities to emerging talent, we aim to strike a balance between nurturing future stars and sustaining competitiveness at the highest level.” Centrally Contracted Players: Category A: Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin; Category B: Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal; Category C: Diana Baig, Omaima Sohail and Category D: Ghulam Fatima, Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani.