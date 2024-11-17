Artificial rain improves air quality in Lahore, says minister Marriyum Aurangzeb

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced on Sunday that air quality in Lahore and surrounding areas has improved following a successful artificial rain experiment. The Punjab government recently tested locally developed technology to create artificial rain, using a "cloud seeding" technique in areas including Jhelum, Chakwal, Talagang, and Gujar Khan. According to the Met Department, the test resulted in rainfall in Jhelum and Gujar Khan.

Aurangzeb emphasized that this effort is part of the broader “Detox Punjab” campaign aimed at reducing dangerous smog levels, particularly in Rawalpindi. In Lahore, a grand operation is underway, including a ban on smoke-emitting vehicles to improve air quality.

The minister urged the public to support smog reduction initiatives, noting that citizen cooperation is essential in the fight against air pollution.