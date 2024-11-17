Asad Qaiser vows peaceful protest for Imran Khan’s release

Former National Assembly Speaker and senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser stated that the upcoming protest on November 24 aims to secure the release of PTI founder Imran Khan.

While talking to a private news channel, Qaiser criticized the current parliament, claiming it lacks real significance. He noted that although certain objectives were achieved with Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the 26th amendment, the government still failed to gather the necessary numbers.

Qaiser dismissed speculation about Bushra Bibi, wife of Imran Khan, taking control of the party, confirming she would support their movement.

He emphasized that PTI’s protest would remain peaceful, reiterating the call for the release of all PTI prisoners, including Imran Khan.

“PTI is a political party, not a military force,” Qaiser said, adding that he advocates for true democracy within parties and the country. He warned that Pakistan is on the brink of anarchy and asserted that if Lahore protests, the entire nation will follow suit.

Reflecting on the decision to dissolve the National Assembly, Qaiser explained it was done to seek a fresh mandate after allegations of foreign interference. "We had no choice but to dissolve the assembly as the situation was slipping out of control," he said, noting that the decision was made in consultation with the PTI leadership and Imran Khan.