Aurangzeb highlights economic gains, urges national unity for progress

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building on the hard-earned macroeconomic stability to further strengthen the country's economy.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad on Sunday, he outlined key economic achievements under the government’s prudent policies.

He noted a significant reduction in inflation from 38% to 7% and a decrease in the policy rate from 22% to 15%. Foreign exchange reserves, he added, have improved from covering two weeks of imports to 2.5 months.

Aurangzeb said the international community, financial institutions, and rating agencies have lauded the government’s efforts to transition the economy from deficits to surpluses.

Commenting on the recent visit of the IMF delegation to Pakistan, the minister described it as part of an ongoing dialogue. Discussions covered energy and state-owned enterprise (SOE) reforms, privatization, and public finance. He stressed that such engagements are essential for mutual trust and credibility.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to rightsizing the federal administration and emphasized strict compliance and enforcement in revenue and taxation, urging all sectors to fulfill their responsibilities.

The minister also called on political parties, media, and stakeholders to unite in drafting charters on the environment and economy, ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for generations to come.