Ayla Majid becomes first Muslim and South Asian president of ACCA

Ayla Majid has made history as the first Muslim and South Asian to be appointed President of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

As the CEO of a firm specializing in decarbonization, sustainability, and energy transition, Ayla brings significant expertise to her new role. During her one-year term, she will lead over 252,500 ACCA members and 526,000 future members across 180 countries.

Ayla holds an MBA from the Lahore University of Management Sciences and a Bachelor’s degree in Law from the University of London.