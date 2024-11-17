Sunday, November 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Ayla Majid becomes first Muslim and South Asian president of ACCA

Ayla Majid becomes first Muslim and South Asian president of ACCA
Web Desk
1:27 PM | November 17, 2024
National

Ayla Majid has made history as the first Muslim and South Asian to be appointed President of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

As the CEO of a firm specializing in decarbonization, sustainability, and energy transition, Ayla brings significant expertise to her new role. During her one-year term, she will lead over 252,500 ACCA members and 526,000 future members across 180 countries.

Ayla holds an MBA from the Lahore University of Management Sciences and a Bachelor’s degree in Law from the University of London.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1731817744.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024