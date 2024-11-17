BOP Exchange inaugurates its Tricon Center Branch in Lahore

LAHORE - BOP Exchange has inaugurated its Tricon Center Branch in Lahore, marking a significant milestone in its mission to revolutionize the exchange industry in Pakistan. The grand ceremony was graced by Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Chief Secretary Punjab, as the chief guest. The event drew an esteemed gathering of senior members of the BOP leadership, including President & CEO Zafar Masud and senior management from BOP and BOP Exchange.

The inauguration began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Speaking at the event, Zahid Akhtar Zaman praised BOP Exchange’s efforts in enhancing financial accessibility and contributing to the formal economy. He remarked, “BOP Exchange is setting a high standard for service excellence and innovation in the financial sector. Its focus on transparency, technology-driven solutions, and customer satisfaction will undoubtedly strengthen Pakistan’s financial ecosystem. I applaud their commitment to making foreign exchange and remittance services more accessible, especially for the common citizen.”

Zafar Masud, President & CEO The Bank of Punjab, in his welcome speech, highlighted the pivotal role of BOP Exchange in delivering cutting-edge financial solutions. He stated, “BOP Exchange is not only setting a new benchmark in the foreign exchange industry but is also helping to bridge the gap between formal and informal financial sectors. This launch reinforces our commitment to supporting Pakistan’s economic stability and financial inclusion.”

BOP Exchange is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank of Punjab, designed to transform the foreign exchange and remittance industry in Pakistan. With a customer-first approach, BOP Exchange aims to deliver secure, transparent, and innovative solutions for currency exchange and remittance services.

The Tricon Center Branch is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and a highly trained team to offer fast, reliable, and competitive services. BOP Exchange also plans to expand its footprint across Pakistan, with a focus on key financial hubs to meet the growing demand for remittances and foreign exchange.

In addition to traditional exchange services, BOP Exchange is actively integrating digital innovations, such as a forthcoming mobile app that will enable users to access currency conversion, book deals, and track transactions from the comfort of their homes.

Khawar Ansari, CEO of BOP Exchange, in his remarks, stated, “This launch reflects our unwavering commitment to reshaping the exchange industry in Pakistan and delivering value to our customers and stakeholders.”