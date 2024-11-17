British envoy celebrates King Charles birthday, highlights Pak-UK ties

ISLAMABAD - British High Commissioner Jane Marriott yesterday marked King Charles III’s 76th birthday with joy, underscoring the enduring strength of the bilateral relationship between the United Kingdom and Pakistan.

Speaking during the event to celebrate the day, she lauded Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and creative spirit, which she believes reflect the depth of ties between the two nations. Marriott shared her excitement about the celebratory events and extended her gratitude to those participating in festivities held in Islamabad and Karachi. She maintained that such gatherings embody the importance of fostering people-to-people connections, a cornerstone of the UK-Pakistan partnership.

“The UK-Pakistan relationship is unique, and its strength lies in the people who nurture it,” she remarked. Marriott emphasized that the economic links between the two nations are a testament to the profound partnership they share, adding the ties between the two countries remain strong and undeniable.

The High Commissioner stressed the role of arts, culture, and tourism in promoting closer ties between the UK and Pakistan. She called for celebrating shared heritage, fostering mutual understanding, and building enduring connections.

Marriott also highlighted the UK’s exceptional educational institutions, which offer young people access to intercultural experiences, language skills, and a global outlook.

She mentioned the UK’s efforts to promote education abroad, focusing on capacity-building in countries with limited access to higher education. These initiatives, she contended, include offering vocational training to equip young people with skills for employment, thereby fostering modern partnerships rooted in trust, mutual respect, and shared benefit. Marriott expressed admiration for Pakistan’s vibrant cultural and musical heritage, which has left a significant impression on British audiences. She specifically mentioned her love for the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, whose qawwalis have touched hearts across the UK.

The High Commissioner also praised Pakistan’s breathtaking natural beauty, calling it a haven for hikers and food enthusiasts. “Pakistan’s majestic mountains, serene lakes, and picturesque valleys make it one of the world’s most remarkable hiking destinations,” she said, adding the country’s rich culinary heritage further enhances its appeal.