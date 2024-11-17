Business community’s pivotal contribution to economic progress lauded

ISLAMABAD - Malik Abrar Ahmed, MNA has commended the business community’s pivotal contribution to Pakistan’s economic progress by vowing to resolve their challenges to ensure sustained national development. He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in fostering a business-friendly environment to bolster economic growth.

Speaking at ICCI during his visit with a delegation from the Traders Welfare Association (TWA) Tarnol, led by President Chaudhry Wajid Ayub, Malik Abrar lauded ICCI’s dedication to the regional business community. He expressed confidence that under the leadership of ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, the chamber would continue to achieve excellence in service delivery and advocacy.

Nasir Mansoor Qureshi outlined ICCI’s forward-looking initiatives to empower the business community through enhanced service delivery tailored to modern needs. He emphasized ICCI’s role as a champion of economic development and community well-being, reiterating his determination to address bureaucratic challenges and foster an environment conducive to entrepreneurship and innovation. “This collective effort will dismantle barriers, create opportunities, and drive the community toward greater progress and prosperity,” said Qureshi, underscoring the importance of stakeholder collaboration.

Khalid Iqbal Malik, Chairman of the Founder Group, stressed the value of unity within the business community. He encouraged members to leverage ICCI’s resources and expertise to overcome challenges, foster entrepreneurship, and drive innovation.

Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General of the United Business Group, praised Chaudhry Wajid Ayub’s dedication to improving the local business environment and expressed optimism about ICCI’s trajectory under Qureshi’s leadership.

Chaudhry Wajid Ayub acknowledged ICCI’s efforts to create an enabling environment for entrepreneurship, emphasizing that collaboration within the business community can lead to transformative change. In his vote of thanks, Vice President Nasir Mahmood Chaudhry assured attendees of tangible improvements in ICCI’s performance under President Qureshi’s dynamic leadership. Notable individuals attended the event, including Executive Members Malik Abdul Aziz, Chaudhry Aftab Gujjar, Chaudhry Irfan, Talagang Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Founder President Malik Shabbir Awan, Chaudhry Ethasham and others. The gathering reinforced the business community’s commitment to driving Pakistan’s economic future.