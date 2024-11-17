Cleanup operation intensifies in Multan

MULTAN - A large-scale anti-encroachment operation is in full swing, as the Municipal Corporation has taken significant steps to clear encroachments in various areas, including Vehari Road, Hussain Agahi and Ghanta Ghar, Shalimar Colony and Chugi Number 9 here on Saturday. During these operations, the municipal corporation teams removed encroachments and goods from public spaces. According to a spokesman,Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan instructed the authorities concerned to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards encroachments.He warned that strict action would be taken against those failing to comply with the government directives and legal measures would be implemented against violators to maintain the momentum of this initiative.

11 bus passengers injured in fog-related accident

At least 11 passengers were injured after a bus skidded off the road and fell into a small nullah in thick smog near Awan Chowk, Head Muhammad Wala, here on Saturday. According to rescue officials, a passenger bus was going to Khushab from Karachi, when it skidded off the road and fell into a small nullah. As a result, 11 passengers sustained injuries. Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and provided first aid to 10 people with minor injuries while one person was shifted to Nishtar Hospital. The victims were identified as Ali, Ghulam Hussain, Ziaullah, Razia, Mohsin, Mudasir, Sofia, Zarmina, Arshad and Saleem Raza.