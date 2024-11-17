Climate Literacy: A National Need

How can we expect our youth to safeguard their future when schools remain silent on the climate catastrophes already shaping their present? As floods submerge villages, heatwaves push temperatures to unbearable levels, and air quality deteriorates, it is deeply concerning to see Pakistani students left without the tools to understand—let alone address—the climate crisis. With alarming vulnerability, Pakistan ranks among the countries most at risk from climate disasters. Following devastating floods, countless families in Sindh have been left homeless and struggling, a fate shared by other provinces. Each flooded street tells a story of survival as families sift through the wreckage, clinging to hope amidst shattered dreams.

In this turmoil, as students attempt to continue their education, it becomes evident that a deep understanding of climate issues is essential—not only for academic success but also to equip them to advocate for their communities. However, Pakistani students, the future inheritors of this land, remain largely uninformed about environmental responsibility, resilience, and adaptation. As our planet faces unprecedented climate challenges, incorporating climate education in schools is vital to empower our youth. Evidence from countries committed to environmental education shows that children who learn about sustainability early on become advocates for practices like waste reduction and water conservation. This knowledge is urgently needed in Pakistan, where resource scarcity and environmental degradation threaten livelihoods.

To empower future generations, the Ministry of Education must mandate a curriculum centred on climate education, equipping young Pakistanis to understand and tackle the environmental challenges they will inherit. Through these lessons, we can cultivate a generation of informed, active citizens who will play a crucial role in protecting Pakistan’s future.

MUHAMMAD SHAHJAHAN MEMON,

Islamabad.