CM Murad appoints new ministers, advisors

Sindh cabinet reshuffle.

Sindh CM takes back additional portfolios of some ministers including Sharjeel and Ghani.

KARACHI - The Sindh cabinet underwent a major reshuffle and changes late on Friday night. Mukesh Kumar Chawla has again been inducted into the provincial cabinet. Chawla has been allocated to the provincial Excise department. Doost Ali Rahimoon, the Sindh Environmental and Climate Change Minister, has lost his ministerial status. He will now act as an adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister. Babul Bhayo has again been appointed as an adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister, who has been responsible for managing the provincial Forest and Wildlife Department. The portfolio of the Boards and Universities Department has been withdrawn from Sindh Minister Muhammad Ali Malkani who has been given the charge of the Fisheries Department. The portfolio of the Livestock Department has been withdrawn from Sindh CM’s adviser, Najmi Alam. The portfolio of the Sindh Food Department has been taken back from Sindh Minister Jam Khan Shoro. Some of the special assistants to the Sindh CM have been allocated portfolios. The Departments of Investment and Public-Private Partnership have been given to Syed Qasim Naveed, the portfolio of the CM’s Inspection Team has been given to Waqar Mehdi, the Social Protection Department has been given to Sarfraz Rajar, the Food Department has been given to Abdul Jabbar Khan, and the Bureau of Supplies has been given to Usman Hongoro. The Public Health Engineering Department has been withdrawn from Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani.

Islam commands tolerance, good behaviour; says CM Murad on Tolerance Day

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that Islam has always commanded tolerance and good behavior. In his message on the occasion of International Day for Tolerance observed every year on November 16, he said that accepting human rights, freedom and respecting each other’s point of view was tolerance. He siad, ‘Tolerance is prominent in our culture, that is why all religions and people of different thoughts live with brotherhood in Sindh.’ The chief minister said, we have to respect every religion and ideology. Murad said that doing justice and fairness was tolerance despite differences in religion, civilization, culture, language or color and race. He said we want scholars and writers to play their role to further promote tolerance in the society.

Bilawal terms tolerance as cornerstone of peaceful coexistence

Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has emphasized the significance of fostering mutual respect, understanding, and compassion among diverse communities to build a harmonious society. On the occasion of the International Day for Tolerance, he highlighted tolerance as a cornerstone of peaceful coexistence and a prerequisite for the development of an inclusive and progressive nation. The Chairman of PPP reiterated party’s commitment to promoting values that uphold equality, justice, and respect for all individuals irrespective of their faith, ethnicity, or cultural background. “Tolerance is not merely an act of endurance but an acknowledgment and celebration of our shared humanity. It is a beacon of hope for societies struggling against discrimination, prejudice, and hatred,” he stated.

He also paid tribute to the founding principles of Pakistan, which championed equality and freedom for all citizens. He underlined the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who tirelessly advocated for a society where diversity is celebrated, and human dignity is respected.

Reflecting on the current challenges faced globally, including rising intolerance, polarization, and islamophobia, the PPP Chairman urged leaders, educators, and citizens to work collectively to uphold the principles of tolerance.

He said, “Today, we reaffirm our resolve to combat all forms of extremism and to stand united against forces that seek to divide us. Let us ensure that Pakistan remains a land of pluralism, compassion, and respect.”

The PPP Chairman called upon citizens to honor this day by reflecting on their role in creating an equitable society and by taking steps to bridge divides, heal wounds, and promote harmony in their communities.