Cost of Inaction

The string of violent incidents gripping Pakistan is fast becoming a haunting echo of the darkest chapters in the nation’s history. The recent terrorist attack in Kalat, coming barely a week after the Quetta Railway blast, is yet another grim reminder of the deteriorating state of security in the country. While Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s condemnation is dutiful, it feels like an overplayed refrain with no tangible action to back it.

Kalat, a city rich in history and potential, could be a thriving tourist destination, contributing significantly to Pakistan’s fragile economy. However, such aspirations remain a pipe dream when security is in shambles. Tourism cannot flourish in an environment of fear. Neither can local livelihoods, nor investor confidence.

The truth is glaring: the people of Pakistan are weary. They are weary of hollow words and half-baked measures. They are weary of a state that seems unable—or unwilling—to fulfil its most basic duty: the safety and security of its citizens. This cannot become the new normal. Pakistan’s resolve to fight terrorism has been professed time and again, but the need of the hour is action, not rhetoric. A comprehensive and relentless crackdown on those perpetuating violence is imperative. Anything less is a betrayal of the trust of the people.

The government must recognise the cascading cost of its inaction. These attacks do not just take lives; they take away hope, erode economic potential, and deepen public disillusionment. Enough is enough. The time for half-measures has passed. It is now or never for Pakistan to reclaim its peace and its promise.