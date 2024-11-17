Deaf students add to cheerfulness at Islamabad Literacy Festival

ISLAMABAD - Twenty-three deaf students of degree classes from National Special Education Centre (NSEC) for Hearing Impaired Children H-9 participated in the National Literacy Festival at Islamabad College for Boys (ICB) G-6/3 Islamabad along with their rehabilitation experts.

It was the second day of event being hosted by Ministry of Education and Professional Training along with their collaboration partners. A day earlier, the inaugural ceremony of the National Literacy Festival began with the National Anthem which was presented in Sign Language by the Deaf Students of NSEC for HIC marking inclusivity and appreciation from the very start of the event. The NSEC for Hearing Impaired Children is the sole government sector educational centre for the Deaf in the capital. It is working under the ambit of Directorate General of Special Education which is an attached department of Ministry of Education and Professional Training at present.

The centre provides educational and rehabilitation services to about 600 hearing impaired students enrolled from kindergarten to graduation level. It stretches on 9 acres as a purpose-built building and is a hub of deaf education in Pakistan for the last three decades.The curricular and co-curricular activities and pre vocational training goes hand in hand to prepare the hearing impaired students for practical life ahead with qualification, skill and confidence.

The participation of deaf students in ITF was very novel, interesting and constructive. They had valuable interactions with other students, participated in podcasts, gave interviews to media and also did shopping of books for themselves and their families. Students of degree classes particularly took interest in the science lab, space demo and art and culture display which was full of vibrant models of Pakistani truck art on wall panels. At science lab, the students got to learn about telescopes, drone technology and the comparison of old and novel scientific instruments used to explore the space.

The students were accompanied by sign language experts and all information was accessible to them through sign language. The organisers, students and teachers from other schools were pleasantly surprised to find deaf students ask questions and equally participate in discussion and dialogues.

The deaf girls who participated in the event were Manahil, Saba, Uzma, Farhana, Marwa, Mahnoor, Bisma, Maheen, Sara,Zainab, Ayesha, Iqra, Hira, Shiza Nadeem, Rukhba Hashim, Zainab, Fatima, Hajira and Nimra. The boys included Unaid, Hassan, Ahmed Raza, Farhan, Faizan Nasir, Yasir Khan, Hassan Khan, Huzaifa and Naveed. Senior teacher Mrs Saira Shaheen did the signing to students making the visit accessible at every stall and display room.

Social case worker Naureen Altaf alias Taniya Shah who is perusing the first ever PhD in Pakistan on Deaf Culture from Quaid-i-Azam University stressed upon need of establishing such interactional spaces and liaison where deaf community and the others can have knowledge sharing on regular basis and can learn from each other on an equal basis. She said that ITF has earned this feather to it’s cap that it has provided others to explore the beautiful Deaf culture and sign language of Pakistan through interaction with these Deaf students.

ILF is a three-day venture concluding on Sunday and is a must visit with friends and family in the town on this weekend. The event has indeed provided a venue for an inclusive environment to learn and grow.